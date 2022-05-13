Scientists unveil image of 'gentle giant' black hole at Milky Way's centre

The black hole - called Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A* - is the second one ever to be imaged. The feat was accomplished by the same Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) international collaboration that in 2019 unveiled the first photo of a black hole - that one residing at the heart of a different galaxy.

University of Arizona astronomer Feryal Özel, at a news conference in Washington, hailed "the first direct image of the gentle giant in the centre of our galaxy," showing a glowing ring of red, yellow and white surrounding a darker centre.

Sagittarius A* (pronounced Sagittarius "A" star) possesses 4 million times the mass of our sun and is located about 26,000 light-years - the distance light travels in a year, 9.5 trillion km - from Earth.

Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics astrophysicist Michael Johnson called Sagittarius A* "ravenous but inefficient," currently eating relatively little matter.

"If Sgr A* were a person, it would consume a single grain of rice every million years," Johnson said. It is putting out only a few hundred times the energy of the sun despite being much more massive.

Black holes are extraordinarily dense objects with gravity so strong that not even light can escape, making viewing them extremely challenging. A black hole's event horizon is the point of no return beyond which anything - stars, planets, gas, dust and all forms of electromagnetic radiation - gets dragged into oblivion.

The image was obtained using the EHT's global network of observatories working collectively to observe radio sources associated with black holes. It showed a ring of light - super-heated disrupted matter and radiation circling at tremendous speed at the edge of the event horizon - around a region of darkness representing the actual black hole. This is called the black hole's shadow or silhouette.

Imaging it was complicated by its dynamic environment including swirling gas around it - as Özel put it: "a source that burbled and gurgled as we looked at it."

"We love our black hole," Özel said.

The Milky Way is a spiral galaxy that contains at least 100 billion stars. Viewed from above or below it resembles a spinning pinwheel, with our sun situated on one of the spiral arms and Sagittarius A* located at the centre.

Photo: European Southern Observatory via AFP