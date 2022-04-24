Solomon Islands province readied for WW2 bomb demolition

The unexploded ordnance will be got rid of at a number of places;

Munda, Noro and surrounding communities on New Georgia Island.

Ringgi, Teme, Jack Harbour and surrounding communities on Kolombangara Island,

Vonunu and the surrounding communities on Vella la Vella Island and Ranogga Island.

The officer in charge, Inspector Clifford Tunuki, said the work is in response to multiple reports from local communities about unexploded bombs that have been uncovered.

He said it's one of the responsibilities of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force to remove and destroy bombs which are endangering the environment, lives and property.

Inspector Tunuki said surrounding local communities in those areas need to report any sighting of unexploded ordnance while the team is on the ground.

In fact the inspector said this applies to communities throughout the country.

He said they can call the police free toll line 999, his team's own mobile 7495215, or report to any police station.