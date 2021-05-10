Solomons bomb blast kills 1, injures 3 others

Officer In-charge (OIC), Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team, Inspector Clifford Tunuki said, “One of the four casualties has been confirmed dead, the other two are in critical condition and one has some minor injuries.”

Two of the three casualties are females according to OIC Tunuki.

Inspector Tunuki said, “Based on information we have gathered some youths came together at the place of the incident (Legakiki) to do a fundraising drive. They prepared some food and selected a site and erected a fire to cook their food for the fundraising. Without realising that there is a bomb laying underground on the location which they built the fire on.”

The incident occurred on Sunday

Insp Tunuki said, “Police have responded to the incident and secure the scene after the blast. RSIPF Forensic and EOD team are working together to investigate the sad incident. The scene is cleared but still subject to investigation.”

“EOD experts have identified the bomb which is a US 105mm High Explosive Projectile that remain after the World War II. Other parts of the bomb were safely transported to Hells Points since the base of the bomb still contains explosives for render safe.”

“My condolences to the family of the deceased for the tragic loss of one of their family members,” said OIC Tunuki.

Photo supplied Caption: Solomon Islands police officers at the scene of the bomb blast