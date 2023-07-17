South Korea flood: Nine bodies recovered from flooded tunnel

Flood water caused by days of torrential rain poured into the underpass so quickly that passengers and drivers were trapped in their cars, unable to escape.

At least 37 people have died in total after flooding, landslides and power cuts across much of the country.

Nine people are still missing.

It is unclear how many people are still trapped in the 685-metre (2,247ft) long tunnel in the town of Osong, but 15 vehicles are thought to be submerged.

Several of the bodies were recovered from inside a bus. Nine survivors were rescued on Saturday.

The victims' families say the deaths might have been prevented had the local authorities responded effectively.

Several local media outlets reported that a few hours before the tragedy the river flood control office had issued a warning about the alarming water levels, and therefore the traffic around the tunnel area should have been diverted.

Most of the other fatalities were in the mountainous North Gyeongsang region, where landslides swept away whole houses.

Almost 300mm (11.8in) of rain is reported to have fallen across South Korea on Saturday.

The country typically sees 1,000mm (39.4in) to 1,800mm (70.9in) a year, according to the Korean Meteorological Association - although much of that does fall during the summer months.

Aerial pictures from flood-affected areas show brown mud and flood waters so deep, only the tops of roofs can been seen sticking out.

Thousands of people have been affected by evacuation orders issued by various local governments and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has asked the military to help with the rescue efforts.

Early on Saturday morning local time, some 6,400 residents were evacuated after the Goesan Dam, also in North Chungcheong, began to overflow, the agency said.

A number of low-lying villages near the dam as well as many of the roads connecting them were submerged, leaving some residents trapped in their homes.

Late on Friday, a landslide caused a train to derail in North Chungcheong. One engineer was injured, but the train was not carrying passengers at the time.

Korail, the country's national rail operator, has announced the suspension of all slow trains and some bullet trains, and said other bullet services would be disrupted.