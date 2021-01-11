Spain races to clear snow before temperatures drop

As much as 50cm (20 inches) of snow fell on Madrid, one of the worst hit areas, between Friday night and Saturday.

At least four people died and thousands of travellers were left stranded.

Forecasters have warned temperatures could plunge overnight on Sunday, turning the snow to perilous ice.

The Spanish government said it had taken extra steps - including police-escorted convoys - to ensure its expected shipment of some 300,000 coronavirus vaccines can be distributed as planned to regional health authorities on Monday.

"The commitment is to guarantee the supply of health, vaccines and food. Corridors have been opened to deliver the goods," said transport minister Jose Luis Abalos. He also emphasised that vaccines would "arrive tomorrow, Monday, at their destination as planned".

Soldiers were out on Sunday clearing some of the 700 major roads that were still impassable in the morning.

Madrid's international airport began gradually resuming operations on Sunday afternoon, having cancelled all flights on Friday.

Some 500 people across the Madrid region were forced to spend the night in temporary shelter, including sports centres, after they were trapped by the whiteout.

Around 100 shoppers and staff spent two nights at a shopping centre in Majadahonda town north of Madrid. "There are people sleeping on the ground on cardboard," one restaurant employee told TVE television.