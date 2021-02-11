Steve Irwin's son wins award for bushfire image

A Line of Fire won the Wildlife Photographer of The Year People's Choice Award with 55,486 public votes.

Taken near the border of the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve in Cape York, Queensland, it shows the split between conservation area and charred remains.

Robert Irwin, 17, said he was "incredibly excited" to win the award.

"For me, nature photography is about telling a story to make a difference for the environment and our planet," he said.

"I feel it is particularly special for this image to be awarded, not only as a profound personal honour but also as a reminder of our effect on the natural world and our responsibility to care for it."

Irwin revealed he only just managed to take the shot after spotting smoke and launching his drone even though it was running out of battery.

His father Steve Irwin was famous for his TV wildlife shows which regularly saw him handling crocodiles and led to him being dubbed the "Crocodile Hunter".

Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray during a diving expedition off the Australian coast in 2006.

Around 25 images, out of 49,000 submissions to Wildlife Photographer of the Year, were chosen by the Natural History Museum, which runs the competition. The public then voted for the people's choice award.

Natural History Museum director Doug Gurr described Irwin's image as "stirring and symbolic".

The bushfire image and four others emerged as favourites, and will go on display in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London when the museum reopens.