Suspect in ex-rugby star's murder held at Ukraine border

Loïk Le Priol, a former soldier who reportedly has links to the far right, told Hungarian police in Záhony he was going to Ukraine to fight.

Three combat knives were found in his vehicle, said police in a statement.

His name has been on a French police watchlist since the deadly shooting of Federico Martin Aramburu on Saturday.

Mr Aramburu, a winger with 22 Argentine caps, had come to Paris with clients of his travel agency to watch the Six Nations France-England rugby match.

In the early hours of Saturday morning Mr Aramburu, 42, and a companion were reportedly involved in an argument in a bar in the Saint-Germain quarter of Paris, AFP news agency reports.

On their way home to their hotel, the two were accosted by three people in a car, AFP adds. One of them fired several shots at Aramburu, killing him.

Mr Le Priol, the suspected shooter, is expected to be handed over to French police by Hungarian authorities in the coming days.

Another man and a woman have also been arrested in France, according to local media.

France Info reports that the other man - who also reportedly has links to the far right - was arrested on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday a 24-year-old woman, who is believed to have driven the car, was charged as an accomplice to murder, adds France Info.

Mr Le Priol, a former marine commando, is thought to be a member of the Union Defence Group (GUD), local media report.

The far-right organisation was active in certain universities in the 1970s before gradually losing influence and being dissolved in 2017, according to French newspaper Le Figaro.

Mr Le Priol was already due to stand trial this year for violent assault on a former colleague, Le Figaro adds.

He is also the founder of a brand of clothing aimed at far-right nationalists.