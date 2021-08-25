Taliban tell working women to stay at home | Loop Vanuatu

"It's a very temporary procedure," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The Taliban, which enforced a strict version of Islamic law when they ran Afghanistan before 2001, retook full control of the country nine days ago.

The UN has highlighted "credible" reports of abuses by the Taliban, notably restrictions on women.

UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that women's rights were a "fundamental red line".

In his news conference in Kabul on Tuesday, the Taliban spokesman also addressed the US-led evacuation from the capital, Kabul.

US troops control Kabul airport from where some 58,700 people have been evacuated so far. Mr Mujahid reaffirmed the Taliban's position that the operation should end by 31 August.