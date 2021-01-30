TC Ana is region’s first cyclone for 2021

The category 1 cyclone was located about 350km northwest of Nadi early this morning.

Its moving southeast at 20km/hr and is likely to make landfall over Fiji on Sunday.

The National Disaster Management Office in Fiji has warned the public to prepare for heavy rain, flooding and possible damaging winds.

A national curfew comes into effect this afternoon and will be lifted at 4am on Monday (local time).

The curfew in the western division is from 12pm today to 4am Monday.

The curfew in the central, eastern and northern divisions come into effect at 4pm Saturday and will be lifted at 4am on Monday.

Parts of the western division including the towns of Ba, Rakiraki were flooded yesterday (Friday) as a result of heavy rain.

Over 2000 people took shelter in evacuation centres around the country.

Photo supplied Fiji Met