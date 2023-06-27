Texas airport worker dies after being sucked into Delta plane engine

The worker was "ingested" into the engine of a Delta plane that had just landed on Friday night, officials say.

The death sparked concerns about safety procedures, but an investigation was called off after a medical examiner ruled he took his own life.

"There were no operational safety issues with either the airplane or the airport," officials ruled on Monday.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) had initially opened an investigation into the cause of death, but closed it on Monday after the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office ruling on cause of death.

"From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi's operational processes, safety procedures and policies," said Unifi Aviation, the ground crew operations company where the employee worked.

A Delta spokesperson said the airline was "heartbroken" to grieve the loss of an "aviation family member's life".

"Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time."

Grief counselors are being offered for airport employees, officials told CBS News, the BBC's US partner.