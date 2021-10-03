Thousands march across US in support of abortion rights | Loop Vanuatu

They have been galvanised in opposition to a new Texas law that severely limits access to abortions in the state.
Pro-choice supporters across the country fear that constitutional rights may be rolled back.
In the coming months, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could overturn Roe v Wade - the 1973 decision that legalised abortion nationwide.
In Washington DC demonstrators are heading to the Supreme Court building. The start of the rally was disrupted by some two dozen counter-demonstrators.
"The blood of innocent babies is on your hands!" shouted one man, but he was drowned out by the singing and clapping of the crowd, the Washington Post newspaper reported.
Source:
BBC