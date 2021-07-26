Tunisia PM sacked after violent Covid protests

Thousands of protesters, angry at the government's mishandling of Covid-19, had flooded onto the streets and clashed with police on Sunday.

President Kais Saied announced he would take charge with help from a new prime minister, saying he intended to bring calm to the country.

But opponents branded his move a coup.

"We have taken these decisions... until social peace returns to Tunisia and until we save the state," Mr Saied said in a televised address after an emergency security meeting at his palace.

Late on Sunday night, protesters erupted with celebrations at the news Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi had been sacked.

Thousands of people had demonstrated against the ruling party in the capital Tunis and other cities, shouting "Get out!", and calling for parliament to be dissolved.

Security forces blocked off parliament and streets around the central Avenue Bourguiba, the centre of anti-government protests during Tunisia's 2011 revolution.

Police fired tear gas at protesters and arrested several people, with clashes breaking out in several other towns.

Protesters stormed the offices of the governing Ennahdha party, smashing computers and setting fire to its local headquarters in Touzeur.

The party denounced the attack, blaming "criminal gangs" who were trying to "seed chaos and destruction".