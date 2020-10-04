US heiress who owns Fiji resort is jailed

US media have reported Seagram's liquor heiress Clare Bronfman was jailed for her role in the sex-trafficking ring.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Bronfman was also found guilty of identity theft and immigration offences.

She was arrested in 2018 over alleged racketeering and conspiracy charges.

Bronfman's bail was set at $US100 million after prosecutors deemed her a flight risk because of her ownership of Wakaya Island in Fiji.

Wakaya is in Ovalau, on the northeast of Fiji's main island Viti Levu.

The only way to get to the island is by air transfer from Nadi Airport.

The exclusive Wakaya resort island hosted Bill and Melinda Gates, Rupert Murdoch and Nicole Kidman, before being bought by Clare Bronfman in 2016.