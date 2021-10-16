US to lift travel ban for fully jabbed on 8 November

Under new rules announced by the White House, vaccinated people who have had a negative test in the 72 hours before travelling will be allowed to enter.

The US has said that it will reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from 33 countries on 8 November.

Under new rules announced by the White House, vaccinated people who have had a negative test in the 72 hours before travelling will be allowed to enter.

The move marks the end of the tough restrictions that have been imposed on travellers since early last year.

"This policy is guided by public health, stringent and consistent," a White House spokesman said.

The new rules will apply to Schengen countries - a group of 26 European nations - as well as the UK, Brazil, China, India, Iran, Ireland, and South Africa.

The current rules bar entry to most non-US citizens who have been in the UK, China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil or a number of European countries within the last 14 days.

However, the policy has caused controversy, as passengers from 150 other countries, many of whom have struggled with high rates of Covid infection, have continued to enter the US freely.

Officials announced that people who have been jabbed with one of the vaccines that are approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or have been granted an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization (WHO) will qualify under the system.