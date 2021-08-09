USP welcomes Prof Pal back as Vice Chancellor | Loop Vanuatu

He resumed today for a 3-year term.

He is based at the USP Samoa Campus.

Professor Ahluwalia was re-selected to this position by the USP Council. The USP Council had agreed to offer Professor Ahluwalia a new contract following its meeting on 2 June, 2021.

Before joining the University, Professor Ahluwalia held leadership positions at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom and at the University of South Australia respectively.

He has a PhD in Politics from Flinders University and a Master and Bachelor of Arts from the

University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

