 USP welcomes Prof Pal back as Vice Chancellor | Loop Vanuatu
 

USP welcomes Prof Pal back as Vice Chancellor

BY: Loop Pacific
14:25, August 9, 2021
124 reads

The University of the South Pacific (USP) has formally announced the re-appointment of Professor Pal Ahluwalia as its Vice-Chancellor and President.

He resumed today for a 3-year term.

He is based at the USP   Samoa Campus.   

Professor Ahluwalia was re-selected to this position by the USP Council. The USP Council had agreed to offer Professor Ahluwalia a new contract following its meeting on 2 June, 2021. 

Before joining the University, Professor Ahluwalia held leadership positions at the University of Portsmouth in the United Kingdom and at the University of South Australia respectively.  

He has a PhD in Politics from Flinders University and a Master and Bachelor of Arts from the 

University of Saskatchewan in Canada.   

 

Photo file 

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
University of the South Pacific
Vice chancellor
Professor Pal Ahluwalia
  • 124 reads