Woman permitted to marry dead partner in French Polynesia

The posthumous marriage is the first in French Polynesia's history.

The couple had planned to get married after living together for 39 years, but the groom fell ill and died in hospital in Tahiti on the wedding day.

The couple's family appealed to the French president Emmanuel Macron, who by law can authorise the celebration of the marriage if one of the future spouses has died, after the completion of official formalities indicating unequivocal consent.

After 14 months of lobbying with the help of a local member of the French legislature, the family obtained the president's consent.

The marriage ceremony was held at the Town Hall of Faa'a.

