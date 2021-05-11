Young Adventist killed by bomb blast in Solomon Islands, others injured

Kukum youth leader Raziv Hilly (aged 29) died from injuries after being rushed to the National Referral Hospital. Two others remain in hospital in critical condition, and one sustained minor injuries.

Reports stated that four young people were cooking food on a wood fire for a fundraiser when the incident occurred, unaware that that the heat from the fire would trigger the bomb.

According to Solomon Star, Mr Hilly was from Vella La Vella and Ranoggah in the Western Province and was a qualified aviation engineer and property manager.

Tributes have flowed in across social media, remembering Mr Hilly for his bright smile and cheerful spirit, dedication to youth ministry and service to God. The government Ministry of Aviation and Communication also expressed their sincere condolences.

According to RNZ News, large areas of the Solomon Islands are littered with debris from WWII, including many unexploded bombs that continue to kill and maim locals even 75 years later.

The incident follows the death of two people in Honiara last September due to another explosion.

Photo supplied Caption: fatal bomb blast victim Raziv Hilly