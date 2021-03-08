Auckland’s Pasifika festival postponed to April

The festival was originally planned to start this weekend at Western Springs Park but will now take place on 10-11 April at Mt Smart stadium.

“I look forward to attending Pasifika this year and enjoying all the performances, music, art, culture and heritage and the festival offers,” says Goff.

Richard Clarke, the Auckland Unlimited Head of Major Events says: “Pasifika festival is a hugely popular celebration of our region’s Pacific communities, and we are determined to give ourselves every opportunity to deliver a great and safe event this year.

“We are grateful for the support of the community leaders and event partners who have worked with us in the past week to explore all options since Auckland moved to Alert Level 3.

“They support our decision to postpone and will be working with our experienced event production team on the new plans to deliver the festival at a later date.

The last Pasifika Festival took place in 2018.