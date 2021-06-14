 

Pacific sailors report seeing Te Lapa, a light believed to have guided ancient navigators

BY: Loop Pacific
13:32, June 14, 2021
73 reads

Te Lapa is an underwater light or near surface light that some believe may have helped direct ancient navigators to land across the thousands of kilometers of empty ocean.

But the phenomenon has never been really fully explained and there hasn't been any scientific report or study into it or whether it exists or not.

New Zealand photo historian Tony Brunt is trying to get serious scientific interest in the phenomenon.

"Plenty of people have seen it, not just Pacific navigators," he told Pacific Beat.

Mr Brunt described Te Lapa as looking like lightning under the water.

"It's quite directional, it appears to come exclusively from lands or reefs so it's a potential guide for navigation," he said.

 

Photo source Aunofo Havea Funaki Facebook   

Source: 
ABC Radio Australia
Tags: 
Te Lapa
Pacific sailors
Underwater light
  • 73 reads