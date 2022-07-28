20-minute red card replacement to be used in Rugby Championship

The trial law allows a red-carded player to be replaced after 20 minutes.

This trial would be a continuation of the law trial conducted throughout Super Rugby competitions in 2020, 2021 and 2022 as well as The Rugby Championship in 2021.

SANZAAR chief executive Brendan Morris said all four national unions supported the extension.

"As a group we firmly believe the integrity of international matches is very important and that wherever possible matches must be a contest of fifteen versus fifteen."

"Within the context of the games' laws, SANZAAR believes that a 20-minute red card allows for a significant deterrent to deliberate acts of foul play, while it also protects the contest of fifteen on fifteen, which is what our unions, broadcasters and fans are telling us is important."

"SANZAAR stands alongside World Rugby's important work on managing foul play and player welfare and will conduct a formal research project across the 2022 TRC period with all comparative findings to be shared with World Rugby at the end of the season. The aim is to gather the necessary information that allows the 20-minute red card trial to be accepted into the full laws of the game in the future."

"This season we are very excited to be bringing international rugby back to fans across all of our home territories for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic with an innovative new mini-tours format as we are committed to exploring ways to continually improve the competition," added Morris.

In the second test against Ireland in Dunedin earlier this month, the All Blacks prop Angus Ta'avao was red-carded and was not able to be replaced.