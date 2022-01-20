2022 Super Rugby Pacific – All Matches Live Only on Digicel TV & PlayGo

The new 12-team Super Rugby Pacific competition, set to kick-off on 18 February 2022, welcomes the introduction of the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika with five Australian and five New Zealand franchise sides.

Each team will play 14 matches with 11 round-robin fixtures, plus three additional rivalry matches which will see each team play a home and away series against three other teams. The six New Zealand based teams and six Australian based teams play their opening eight matches on different sides of the Tasman due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. The top eight after the regular season will compete in a Finals Series starting in June.

Yaser Maher, Digicel Vanuatu CEO, said; “Digicel TV is delighted to seal this new deal which will see all 91 Super Rugby Pacific matches available for our viewers. Digicel TV has brought every match live from the 2016 Super Rugby season to your home and we have seen interest and viewership of Super Rugby significantly increase this year. Super Rugby Pacific is fresh and exciting as we look forward to this new 12 team competition, with the addition of Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika, to resonate well with our viewers.”

The Moana Pasifika kick-off the new Super Rugby Pacific competition against the Blues at 6:05pm on 18 February in Auckland in a blockbuster local derby. The Fijian Drua play their maiden game against the NSW Waratahs on the opening evening at 8:45pm in Sydney.

There will be four blockbuster matches on Saturday, 19 February with the Chiefs battling Highlanders, Crusaders against Hurricanes, Reds meet Rebels and the Force hosts the Brumbies in Perth.