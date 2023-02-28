AFL Vanuatu sends four youth players to Australia

The players are Naviti Friman, Patricia Salili, Miaka Kieron Kapea, and Rawo Malnaim Viona.

They will be representing Vanuatu among other professional players from Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Nauru.

AFL Vanutau said the players will be accompanied by Development Manager, Nancy Patterson, and local coaches Ryan Bonga, Lenty Tevi, and Jesta Toka.

Talent Camp is an annual event, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, it was postponed to this year.

The Talent Camp will feature professional AFL players from across the Pacific who will go into training camp in Gold Coast in Queensland Australia to be part of the talent pathway for AFL in the South Pacific.

The training camp is also funded by the Australian Government’s Pacific Australian Sports Programme.

The boys’ competition will be held on from March 2 to 6 while the girls’ competitions will run March 8 to 13.