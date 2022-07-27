All Blacks coach may have survived but pressure doesn't let up

The All Blacks are in camp in Wellington and fly out to South Africa on Friday for two tests against the world champion Springboks.

New forwards coach Jason Ryan has joined Foster's staff - after previous forwards coach John Plumtree and attack coach Brad Mooar were sacked last week.

But the pressure doesn't let up for Ian Foster.

He may have kept his job in the wake of the series loss to Ireland but a repeat effort in the Rugby Championship and he may not be so fortunate.

Foster though maintains the prospect of losing his job isn't playing on his mind.

"We're not panicking. I'm not sure about the rest of the people but I am just doing the best I can in my role...and I don't think about that."

While he's excited at taking on South Africa it still weighs heavily on him having to tell John Plumtree and Brad Mooar they were sacked.

"Horrible. There's no other word for it. They're good men," he said.

"But my role is to do what I think is best for the team and put the team first and sometimes that is to the detriment of an individual."

Despite slumping to their lowest ever world ranking and losing four of their last five tests new forwards coach Jason Ryan says he had no hesitation taking on the job ...once he had spoken to his Crusaders mentor Scott Robertson.

"It's a chance to coach my country and it was a dream to always be an All Blacks forwards coach," said Ryan.

"We (Robertson and me) worked together for 12 years so let's not hide from that and I am a loyal person so we had a good chat and a coffee and he wished me all the best. It was a good moment."

Rather than looking to turn things upside down, Ryan wants the forward pack to get back to basics and over the past two days has focused on the maul and the contact area.

"Look I haven't tried to cram a lot of stuff in. It's actually been the opposite. I'm taking some stuff away and just given them two things...that's been my focus," said Ryan.

"There's no hiding from it, the All Black pack has been dented. We talked about it in the forwards meeting today. We didn't hide anything. We were really really honest and we have to be."

Ian Foster and his new regime have less than two weeks to turn things around... and just how successful they are in doing so will be quickly known as it doesn't get much tougher than playing the Springboks in South Africa - with the opening Rugby Championship test on Sunday week.