All Blacks keen to lure league star to Super teams

Tuivasa-Sheck will leave the Warriors at the end of the NRL season to take up a contract with New Zealand Rugby in the hopes of playing for the All Blacks at the 2023 World Cup.

The Blues are favoured to secure his services, given he lives in Auckland with his young family and was a former under-20 representative for the team.

All Black wing Caleb Clarke, who starred for the Blues before bursting onto the international stage in 2020, would love to have him at the Auckland based franchise.

"He's unreal. He's been awesome for years and, when he does come over to rugby, he'll be awesome for whoever he plays for.

"Hopefully for our team [because] if I have to mark him I'll be praying every single time he gets the ball and being like 'please don't step me'."

Clarke is certain the Kiwis international will make an impact in rugby and those sentiments are echoed by All Blacks hooker Dane Coles, who says there's a place for Tuivasa-Sheck at the Hurricanes should he want it.

"He's an outstanding talent and he looks to be a player that's pretty driven to get into a Super Rugby team and show what he's got. It'd be awesome if he comes to the Hurricanes, we've definitely got a spot for Roger, haha. I'm sure all the teams will be chasing him. Gutted for the Warriors but for New Zealand Rugby it's pretty awesome."

Coles believes Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has more than a decent chance at making the All Blacks for the 2023 World Cup and says the Warriors captain could become a bona fide star of the 15 man game.

"You don't want to put too much pressure on him! But you can see the way he plays and he's definitely got the potential to come in and change the game. When you look at the person he is in the media and you see how he plays, he looks like a humble guy and keeps his feet firmly on the ground. I think he'll work his ass off to make sure he gives himself the best chance of fulfilling his potential of playing for the All Blacks."

The All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown is confident Roger Tuivasa-Sheck won't have lost the skills that made him one of the best school boy rugby players in the country, and he thinks the Warriors talisman would slot seamlessly into the Chiefs environment.

"I watched him back at high school in First XV rugby on TV and he was pretty handy back then. I'd say he'd fit in very well at the Chiefs haha. If he decided to come here it would be an absolute bonus."

Tuivasa-Sheck, the Warriors and Kiwis fullback, could find himself in the midfield when he switches to rugby, with speculation the All Blacks coaches may want to play him there due to a logjam of talent in the outside backs.

Midfielder Lienert-Brown would welcome Tuivasa-Sheck at the Hamilton based Chiefs, but he said he wouldn't give up his position without a fight and joked the code hopper might be better suited to the wide open spaces.

"I guess the more competition there is the more it pushes you to be a better player. I reckon he'd be pretty good on the wing or at fullback though, haha. But If he wants to play in the centres then we will just have to fight it out!"

Which Super Rugby side Tuivasa-Sheck will land at remains to be seen, but one thing's clear, he's someone even the top All Blacks would rather be playing with, than against