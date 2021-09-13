All Blacks keep Argentina scoreless in Rugby Championship | Loop Vanuatu

The five-try victory could have been an even bigger winning margin.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has credited his side's patience and decision making in the win.

"Pretty clinical and patient would be the words I'd use, not adjectives that would normally describe an All Black win I guess, but I'm actually delighted with it," Foster said.

"If you look at their track record they are a hard team to score tries against, they know their defensive system pretty well and they're willing to go at whatever lengths they can to try and stop you getting a flow on and I like the fact that we stuck to what we were doing we made them make a lot of tackles and ultimately got some really good reward on the scoreboard.

"Sometimes in the past we can get a bit distracted when we get slowed down or things don't work and we're trying to built a bit of resilience in that space."

Centre Rieko Ioane, a late inclusion into the All Blacks starting side for the injured Anton Lienert-Brown, scored the opening try in the 10th minute.

The All Blacks had several more close calls at the try line in the first half, including two tries disallowed for not being grounded, before Sevu Reece crossed the line for his 10th international try just before halftime.

The Pumas were reduced to 14 men with a yellow card for Pablo Matera and the All Blacks capitalised as Dalton Papalii scored to extend the lead heading into the break.

Still with a one-man advantage, the All Blacks struck first after halftime with lock Luke Jacobson scoring the bonus point try.

Argentina were again penalised in the 66th minute with a second yellow card, this time for forward Carlos Muzzio , and again Jacobson was able to score.

A switch in kicking duties between Barrett brothers, from Beauden to Jordie, was down to Beauden cramping up with a tight calf for a second week in a row.

Between them the brothers added four conversions and two penalty goals.

It is the second game in a row against Argentina that the All Blacks have kept the Pumas scoreless - after also stopping them from scoring in their second clash in last year's Tri Nations.

Pumas coach Mario Ledesma was aware his side could have leaked even more points.

"Eighteen penalties, two yellow cards, it's difficult to get into the game when you're giving them so much. Most of the time they don't need that much ball to score and at the same time I was really proud of the effort because normally when you play like that against the All Blacks and you them 70 percent territory and possession and that much penalties and two yellow cards normally the score is much higher."