All Blacks to meet Wales

The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed its Autumn series with games against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

The All Blacks fixture on October 30th is outside World Rugby's official international window, so Wales could be without players who play their domestic rugby in another country unless an agreement can be reached.

It is the All Blacks first trip to Cardiff since 2017 with the hosts looking to end a 68-year winless run against New Zealand.

All fixtures and the return of supporters to sporting events will be subject to any Covid-19 restrictions in place at the time, but the Welsh Rugby Union says "there is a confidence that the Autumn Nations Series 2021 will see the return of supporters to Principality Stadium".