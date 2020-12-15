All Blacks out of quarantine, reunite with whānau and friends

Having completed their Tri Nations programme in Australia, where they won the competition and also retained the Bledisloe Cup, the All Blacks were required to spend a fortnight in quarantine when they came back to New Zealand.

Now they are free to go home and enjoy their off-season before returning for training with their clubs next year to prepare for Super Rugby Aotearoa.

All Blacks stars Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith posted similar photos to Instagram. They were wearing masks as they prepared to leave their hotels on Monday morning.

Rookie wing Caleb Clarke was tagged in a video where he was greeted by friends and family outside the facility.

The All Blacks had to be innovative as they kept themselves occupied during their time in quarantine.

Smith posted a video on day four where he went through his top snack picks and entertainment set-up.

"Got me a few treats from Countdown, love me Bites cereal, a few muesli bars, got to have some chocolate and snakes to keep the energy up and my fridge is full of drinks, energy drinks and milk," Smith said in the video posted to the All Blacks’ social media account.

"Got my laptop, books ... most importantly got the PlayStation set up, Assassin's Creed and War Zone, been playing with the boys.

"I'm quite lucky my room is quite big so I got my golf gear set up to practice my chipping and putting."

In a separate video originally posted to Smith's Instagram, he also showed off his golf skills with a trick shot.

Team-mate Codie Taylor and Smith also completed a 12 hour Watt bike challenge to raise money for Kidscan while in isolation.