All Blacks ring changes for Argentina with McKenzie at first five | Loop Vanuatu

McKenzie takes over from Beauden Barrett who drops to the bench for the Brisbane test, after playing a leading role in last weekend's 39-0 drubbing of the Pumas on the Gold Coast.

Joe Moody starts at prop after his return to the All Blacks off the bench last week, with hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho making his first Test start.

Tyrel Lomax will also start while fellow prop Ofa Tuungafasi is in the reserves for his first test following knee surgery.

Patrick Tuipulotu is back from a groin strain and will start alongside Tupou Vaa'i at lock with Scott Barrett on the bench.

In the loose forwards, Ethan Blackadder and Hoskins Sotutu will make their second Test starts, at blindside and number eight respectively while Ardie Savea returns as captain at openside, pushing Dalton Papalii out of the matchday 23.

Luke Jacobson is the loose forward cover.

In the backs, TJ Perenara is at halfback with Finlay Christie set to make his first Rugby Championship appearance from the reserves.

Quinn Tupaea gets his second Test start at 12 inside Rieko Ioane.

George Bridge is again on the left wing, while Will Jordan comes in on the right wing for Sevu Reece.

Jordie Barrett is again at fullback, while utility back Braydon Ennor is on the bench.

Coach Ian Foster said rotating the squad is important during a long campaign.

"With five Tests in a row and a six-day turnaround between these two Argentinian Tests, we were always going to make some selection changes.

"Five Tests in a row demanded that. But the good thing is that we have a group that has been focussing on the same opposition for the last two weeks, so our preparation time hasn't been compromised.

"We are expecting a huge response from Argentina and we have to make sure we are prepared for that because we know what a wounded beast is like. The key is not so much how they respond, but how we respond. If we go into this Test match thinking it's just going to happen for us like last week without earning the right to have the scoreboard in our favour, then we are in trouble."