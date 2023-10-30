Ardie Savea named World Rugby player of the year

Savea got the top award at the World Rugby awards, a day after the All Blacks one point World Cup final loss to South Africa.

He headed off Ireland centre Bundee Aki, France captain Antoine Dupont, and South Africa's Eben Etzebeth for the award.

Four All Blacks made World Rugby's Dream Team of the Year - lock Scott Barrett, Savea, first five Richie Mo'unga, and wing Will Jordan.

All Black wing Mark Tele'a picked up the Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell was named World Rugby Coach of the Year, beating out departing All Blacks coach Ian Foster, South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber, and Fiji's Simon Raiwalui.

Black Ferns sevens stalwart Tyla Nathan-Wong won the World Rugby Women's Sevens Player of the Year award.

Argentina's Rodrigo Isgro was named the Men's Sevens Player of the year.

World Rugby Dream Team: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Will Jordan; Richie Mo'unga, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Eben Etzebeth, Scott Barrett; Charles Ollivon, Ardie Savea, Caelan Doris.