Barbarians banned

13:39, December 10, 2020
Thirteen Barbarians players, including New Zealander Sean Maitland have received bans for breaching Covid-19 protocols which led to the cancellation of the game against England in October.

The breach arose when players left their hotel rooms and had dinner in a restaurant without the permission of organisers.

Alex Lewington, Fergus McFadden, Juan Pablo Socino, Chris Robshaw, Richard Wigglesworth and Jackson Wray were given five-week suspensions for leaving the team's biosecure bubble twice and giving a false account of events during the RFU investigation.

The three players who left the bubble only once, Maitland, Calum Clark and Tim Swinson, were given four-week suspensions, reduced from eight weeks as they accepted culpability along with other mitigating factors.

Joel Kpoku, Manu Vunipola and Tom de Glanville were given three-week suspensions, while Simon Kerrod received a two-week ban.

     

