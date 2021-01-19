Bath announce signing of South African flyhalf on 18-month contract

Schoeman will join the squad on Tuesday for training after following a strict self-isolation process since arriving in England on Wednesday 6 January.

The 29-year-old, who was linked with the club last year, joins on an 18-month contract and will the club say his role will be to support Rhys Priestland, “whilst also helping to develop younger players, in particular Orlando Bailey.”

Director of Rugby Stuart Hooper, said: “Tian brings a wealth of experience from his time in Super Rugby and also in the PRO14.

“Of all the options considered during our scouting and recruitment work, Tian showed to have the attributes both as a person and a player to be a success here in the UK with Bath.

“He has solid fundamentals with his kicking and tactical awareness but also the speed to challenge defences with the ball in hand.”

The South African joined the Toyota Cheetahs in 2018 ahead of the Currie Cup and 2018/19 Guinness PRO 14 season.

Schoeman had previously been playing for Bordeaux in the French Top 14 during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Between 2013 and 2016 he represented the Blue Bulls in 29 matches and the Bulls in 35 Super Rugby matches.