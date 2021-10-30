Beauden Barrett to start in his 100th Test

With Richie Mo'unga unavailable for the Rugby Championship games in Australia, Barrett started the last two tests against South Africa.

Mo'unga has rejoined the squad, but Barrett has been preferred and will play his 100th Test.

Barrett will be playing his eighth Test against the Welsh in a stellar career which began back in 2012 and he becomes the All Blacks' 11th Test centurion.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster said: "It's a very special time for Beauden and his family and it's also a special time for this team and its legacy. He's a big part of this team, he's a key leader, he's captained the All Blacks, he's vice captain on this tour and he's an influencer on and off the park. I can't speak more highly about his contribution as a person to the black jersey. The chance to play his 100th Test at this stadium against Wales is really special."

In the starting forward pack, the experienced front row of props Joe Moody and Nepo Laulala and hooker Codie Taylor are back, after last running out in the second Test against South Africa earlier this month.

The starting locks are Brodie Retallick, who will play his 90th Test, and 128-Test All Blacks Captain Samuel Whitelock.

Ethan Blackadder gets the nod at blindside flanker in his fourth Test start, Dalton Papalii is again at seven, while Ardie Savea returns in the number eight jersey.

The forward reserves are hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho, props Karl Tu'inukuafe and Tyrel Lomax, lock Tupou Vaa'i and loose forward Akira Ioane.

In the starting backline, halfback TJ Perenara will start inside Beauden Barrett, with David Havili at 12 and centre Anton Lienert-Brown the midfield combination.

Rieko Ioane and Will Jordan are on the wings and Jordie Barrett is at fullback. The back reserves are halfback Brad Weber, first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga and winger Sevu Reece.

Foster said: "It's exciting to be back here in the North, albeit in very different circumstances. The All Blacks have always loved touring North, these Test matches are a big part of our history as a rugby team and it's been three years since we played in Europe, so there's a real sense of excitement. What a better place to start than at a packed-out stadium here in Cardiff.

Foster added the All Blacks squad was under no illusions about what they would be facing on Saturday.