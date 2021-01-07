Beauden Barrett still wants All Black No.10 jersey as he starts Japan sabbatical

Speaking at a media conference in Japan on Wednesday, Barrett said he aims to remind New Zealand coach Ian Foster of his ability to run the game at first-five after playing mostly as fullback for the national side in recent times.

Barrett has joined the Suntory Sungoliath team in Tokyo to contest the 2021 Top League season, which begins next week, as part of a sabbatical overseas granted in his contract with NZ Rugby.

Even though he won’t feature in this year’s Super Rugby competition, the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year still wants to be in Foster’s thinking as a playmaker for the 2023 World Cup.

"I have got a little bit of work to do in terms of slotting back into that role (first-five)," Barrett said.

"I think one would expect me to play a little more at number 10 and that is certainly something I am aspiring to do back in New Zealand for the All Blacks."

During the All Blacks’ shortened 2020 season, Barrett was chiefly used as the first-choice fullback, with Richie Mo’unga pulling the strings from No.10.

Since arriving in Japan late last year, Barrett has also been working on his Japanese and managed a few phrases when asked to say a few words on Wednesday.

"Gosh, I have been put on the spot," he said. "I promise you I am better (at Japanese) than what I am presenting right now."

The Top League was completely scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and the 29-year-old said all the players were prepared to be flexible should the virus disrupt the league schedule.