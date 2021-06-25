Being a Māori All Black means more than just the game

While the game will be played without fans it will still have a big impact on the players.

For some of the Māori players it might be the highest honour they achieve and it also gives them another chance to connect with their heritage.

And for Samoa it's a chance for the side to get together, something that doesn't happen often enough.

A win over the 2005 British and Irish Lions would go down as one of the Māori All Blacks most memorable victories in recent years, along with wins over Ireland and England.

But it's the fact that the side gets to play every year now that is one of their greatest successes.

While selection in the Māori side often comes second fiddle to All Blacks selection, for many it's the highest honour.

Māori assistant coach Roger Randle, who played in the side between 1995 and 2003, says connecting with one another and tikanga māori is the most important aspect of the team's time together, with their on field performance a by product of that.

"You come in you hongi straight away and you get up there and the boys will be going through their pepeha which is really special for them and their whānau and getting our wānanga and whakatau going is really important for us and then the rugby will fall into place."

While there are many leaders within the group, captain Ash Dixon has been kaitaki (leader of the haka) for a number of years now.

Coach Clayton McMillan says Dixon, who has played 17 times for the Māori, has the mana and influence on the team that can't be overstated.

"It's immense, there have been some monumental figures pull on the Māori jersey over the years and I think Ash is starting to put himself in that sort of category where he's hugely passionate about being Māori he loves his team and is an inspirational leader and is the heart and soul of our environment."

Highlanders loose forward Josh Dickson is one of the newcomers in the side and is keen to soak in everything that goes with being a Māori All Black.

"It's new to me I've never been in an environment like this before so I'm excited to meet the boys and the coaches and get to know them a little bit better and really live the values and so I have to learn that haka and I'm excited for that and excited to get out there and do it proud."

The Māori All Blacks are now a regular on the fixtures list, but that's not always the case for Pacific Island Nations like Samoa, who struggle to get their top side together.

They have two games against the Māori All Blacks before taking on Tonga in World Cup qualifiers.