Ben Gollings is new Fiji 7s rugby coach

This was confirmed by the Fiji Rugby Union on Friday.

The 41-year-old featured in 70 tournaments on the IRB World Sevens Series, and is the leading all-time point scorer.

In late 2012, Gollings took up a 7s coaching role in Sri Lanka and currently continues to mentor the Tuskers.

Gollings will head to Fiji on January 5 where he will attend the Fiji Rugby Super Sevens Series before leading the national squad to the Malaga tournament in Spain.

Some of the big names who are believed to have applied for the Fiji coaching job include Fijian maestro Waisale Serevi and Olympic gold medallist and former Fiji captain Osea Kolinisau.

Gollings' contract is for three years. He replaces Gareth Baber, the former Welsh rugby international.

Baber was appointed in 2016 and has won 11 tournaments with the Fijians, beating the previous record set by Ben Ryan of nine.

Baber also guided Fiji to win the 2018-19 World Rugby Sevens Series after close a battle for points with the United States throughout the series.