Biarritz sign Tomane, confirm Cronin for Leicester among 19 exits

The 32-year-old Tomane has just finished up in the Japan Top League where he played two seasons for Black Rams Tokyo after joining them following two seasons in Ireland with Leinster. He is used to the lifestyle in France having previously played at Montpellier, the club he joined in 2016 with his 17-cap Wallabies Test career behind him after finishing at the 2015 World Cup in England.

Biarritz president Jean-Baptiste Aldige announced the signing of Tomane on his Twitter account, tweeting: “Welcome, Joe.” Tomane will lead the Biarritz charge in Pro D2 in the absence of Saili, the former All-Blacks midfielder who is poised to remain in the Top 14 by joining Bordeaux for the 2022/23 campaign. He spent two years at Biarritz following a three-year spell at Harlequins and two years before that at Munster.

Mention of the Irish side, their former loosehead Cronin is also exiting Biarritz. He was a surprise departure from Limerick last summer but his stay in France has lasted just a year as he will now take up an offer at Leicester, the Gallagher Premiership table-toppers who will lose Ellis Genge to Bristol at the end of the season.