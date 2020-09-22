Black Ferns Sevens players named in World Series team

New Zealand's Nathan-Wong, Stacey Fluhler and Ruby Tui made the women's team of the series, with the Scott Curry the sole All Blacks Sevens player in the men's team.

Both New Zealand sides were this morning officially crowned overall champions of the Covid disrupted World Series season.

They topped the standings when the season was officially called off earlier this year.

Fluhler also won top women's try scorer and was awarded the Impact Player gong, which statistically analyses individual players' all round performances measured against four key criteria - offloads, carries, line-breaks and tackles.

World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "On behalf of World Rugby I would like to congratulate all 24 women's and men's World Rugby Sevens Series 2020 award winners. Although the series this year was forced to conclude early there was no shortage of speed, skill and spectacular tries on display from players and teams, combined with unpredictable and awe-inspiring moments that embody the values of the game and remind us that rugby sevens is a truly unique and thrilling sport that will once again showcase itself to the worldwide audience at the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year."

Fluhler said: "It's such a massive honour to receive these awards, and I do so on behalf of my team - I wouldn't be able to be out there scoring tries if they weren't working hard in the middle of the field! While we were gutted the season ended the way it did there were lots of highlights, like playing in South Africa for the first time and hosting all the teams in Hamilton."

Men's HSBC Dream Team:

Scott Curry (New Zealand)

Tavite Veredamu (France)

JC Pretorius (South Africa)

Napolioni Bolaca (Fiji)

Jordan Conroy (Ireland)

Aminiasi Tuimaba (Fiji)

Selvyn Davids (South Africa)

Women's HSBC Dream Team:

Brittany Benn (Canada)

Sharni Williams (Australia)

Ruby Tui (New Zealand)

Stacey Fluhler (New Zealand)

Ghislaine Landry (Canada)

Tyla Nathan-Wong (New Zealand)

Kristi Kirshe (USA)