Boks call up 'consistently superb' rookie to replace Arendse

Arendse was banned for a dangerous tackle against New Zealand in Nelspruit last Saturday, which will only see him cleared to return to action in mid-September. This means the flyer won’t be available for the Boks next three games and will only be available for selection for their final outing.

The collision saw both Arendse and Beauden Barrett needing medical assistance, with the South African speedster ultimately being taken off on a medical cart. Barrett player on, despite landing directly on his head after being hit in the air.

Arendse has been released from the wider Springboks squad as a result of the suspension.

In his place comes Canan Moodie, a standout in this year’s URC with Jake White’s Bulls. The 19-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in SA rugby.

“Canan is one of the most exciting young backline prospects in the country as he showed in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship this year,” said Nienaber.

“His consistently superb performances earned him a place in the final against eventual champions, the DHL Stormers, and this, combined with his Junior Springbok experience in the 2021 Under-20 International Series, will set him in good stead as he enters the Springbok environment.

“Canan was due for a second stint with the Junior Boks this year but unfortunately missed out because of injury. He has a high work ethic, and he’s a skilful player, so we are excited to see what he brings to squad.”

The Boks are now preparing for this Saturday’s encounter against New Zealand at Emirates Airline Park, which will be followed by a tour to Australia and Argentina for the away leg of the Castle Lager Rugby.