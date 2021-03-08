Brumbies captain Alaalatoa set to miss top of the table clash after copping ban for dangerous high shot

Alaalatoa was sent off just before halftime in the Brumbies’ thrilling win over Melbourne on Saturday night for a clumsy shot on Pone Fa’amausili, which left the Rebels prop concussed.

Alaalatoa pleaded guilty to the dangerous-tackle charge, with the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee taking into account his clean record and reducing the sanction.

“The Foul Play Review Committee deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks due to the World Rugby instructions that dictate any incident of foul play involving contact with the head must start at a mid-range level,” committee chairman Adam Casselden SC ruled.

“However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player’s clean judicial record and pleading guilty at his first available opportunity the Foul Play Review Committee reduced the suspension to three weeks.”

As well as the Reds on Saturday night in Canberra, the Wallabies prop will also miss games against the Western Force and Waratahs.

Force hooker Andrew Ready has also been banned for three games after being charged with striking in their win over the Waratahs.

His clean judicial record also saw the penalty reduced from six weeks to three, meaning he will miss Friday night’s home clash with the Rebels, as well as encounters with the Reds and Brumbies.