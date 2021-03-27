Brumbies go top in Super Rugby AU

A four-try first half blitz earned Dan McKellar's side the win and a bonus point to move ahead of the Queensland Reds ahead of the Reds' match-up with the NSW Waratahs on Saturday.

The Brumbies dominated throughout and, after the Force held firm despite the early pressure, it was the sin binning of Tevita Kuridrani that turned the game in the home side's favour.

The Wallabies centre was shown the yellow card for a deliberate knock on in the 19th minute and it took less than a minute for his old team to capitalise, powering out to a 28-0 halftime lead.

The Force did manage two tries in the second half, but the Brumbies matched that to comfortably secure a six tries to two victory.