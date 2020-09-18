Bulldogs stun Rabbitohs

There was no shortage of controversy with Canterbury scoring twice while Jaydn Su'A was in the sin bin for a high shot that knocked Lachlan Lewis out of the match, while a Souths try was awarded without the aid of a Bunker despite winger Jaxson Paulo going into touch before he grounded the ball.

The result puts Souths' hopes of a home final in jeopardy with Newcastle able to leapfrog them into sixth if they beat the Dragons while Brisbane drop to last and will now need to win one of their last two games to avoid the wooden spoon.