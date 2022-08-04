Chanel Harris-Tavita in battle to play one last Warriors game before quitting league

Warriors interim coach Stacey Jones said on Wednesday that it has been confirmed as a medial collateral ligament injury in Harris-Tavita’s knee which will sideline him for around a month.

Given that there are only five games left in the season, it is possible that the 23-year-old has played his last game for the club.

“He has done his MCL, so that’s a three to four-week injury,” Jones said.

“We’re hoping that Chanel is going to get back out on the field before the end of the year.

“Certainly, from where he was after the game, to where he is now, he’s feeling a lot better.”

Harris-Tavita wants to explore other things in life at the end of this league season and has chosen to give up footy for an indefinite period.

Given what he’s meant to the club over the past four season, it would be a cruel way for him to bow out, but that’s become a possibility with his latest injury.

In his absence, Jones chose to go with Wayde Egan at five-eighth for Saturday’s game against the Rabbitohs. Preferring the specialist hooker to the club’s young halves Daejarn Asi and Ronald Volkman.

“I know we’ve got other options there with Daejarn Asi, who played a couple of weeks ago,” Jones said.

“But there are parts of his game that he needs to get sorted more, based around defence.

“It was more a case of Wayde did a really good job and I also thought Freddy Lussick did a pretty good job, he was very brave in the middle with his defence.