Chiefs to cheer on Crusaders

Last night's dramatic win over the Hurricanes in Hamilton leaves the Chiefs second in the competition standings - three points behind the defending champion Crusaders and five points ahead of the Blues.

The Chiefs are looking over their shoulders at the Blues, who face the Crusaders in Christchurch on ANZAC Day.

The Crusaders can secure a home final with victory, but if the Blues win their final round match against the Chiefs at Eden Park will become a virtual semi-final.

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan admits he'll be backing the reigning champions tomorrow.

"Look we cheer on the Crusaders because it probably makes our life a little bit easier but I've said it week-in and week-out our job is just the next game in front of us," he said.

After opening the season with two losses, the Chiefs are now in the midst of a five game winning streak in which they've played with renewed confidence rarely seen in their winless Super Rugby season last year.

The competition's top points scorer, Damian McKenzie, has played an integral role in the Chiefs' run of last minute wins - kicking the winning penalty or conversion in the Chief's last four matches.

Even stand-in Hurricanes captain Dane Coles has recognised McKenzie's impressive form, dubbing him 'Clutch McKenzie'.

"It's not getting any easier on the old heart rate but you can't question the resilience and the fight in the boys they keep going," McMillan said.

"When Damo steps up, with what he's done over the last five or six weeks he's given everyone a lot of confidence that he's going to knock it over."

The Chiefs won the game defining penalty off the back of a scrum - an area of their game that struggled earlier in the season.

McMillan credits scrum coach Nick White with the revival of their set-piece which now sees the Chiefs leading the competition in the percentage of scrums won.

"What he's done with the scrum since we got really dusted down in Christchurch in the second round is amazing you know," he said.

"It's amazing what confidence can do, it only took one good scrum performance, it only took one win for us to get rid of a whole lot of dead weight and each week we're growing our game."

It was the Hurricanes' sixth defeat from seven matches, leaving Jason Holland's side languishing at the bottom of the table.

"I'm really frustrated," Holland said.

"I'm probably more disappointed for the boys I know they're working their arses off and we're not quite getting over the line.

"When you don't win you've got to be able to find out why and go again next week so we can't dwell on things too much."

Coles says his team will look to give their fans something to cheer about when they host the Highlanders in their final round match in Wellington on Friday night.

"We'll just have to turn up Monday and we've got one more game in this competition and especially at home to put some pride back in the jersey and keep playing with some energy like we have in the last couple weeks," Coles told Sky Sport.