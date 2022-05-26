Coles back, Savea on bench and Barrett out for Hurricanes

Jordie Barrett is unavailable while Ardie Savea will come off the bench.

The Hurricanes are fifth in the Super Rugby standings and must win and have the Chiefs lose to the Drua to claim fourth place and a home quarter-final for next weekend.

The front row has changed from the Hurricanes last round win over the Reds with Pouri Rakete-Stones starting at loosehead prop.

Coles is at hooker with fellow 2015 Rugby World Cup winner Owen Franks at tighthead prop. It will be the first time the two have started a game together this season.

Caleb Delany starts on the blindside. He will be joined in the backrow by Brayden Iose, who makes his long-awaited comeback from a broken wrist and Du Plessis Kirifi, with Savea in the reserves.

TJ Perenara will again captain the side from half-back and will be partnered at first-five by Aidan Morgan.

Bailyn Sullivan returns to the number 13 jersey while Josh Moorby starts at fullback with Wes Goosen and Salesi Rayasi on the wings.

"We're pleased to see Brayden return from injury at number 8 as he was playing great rugby before he broke his wrist. Ardie and Blake will be massive in the back half of the game for us," said coach Jason Holland.

"In the backs, Sullivan, Goosen, Rayasi and Booth have all recovered from illness and will be desperate to take their opportunities on Saturday. We are confident they will do a good job," said Holland.

"It's been a crazy few weeks with flu going through our camp and we have some boys that couldn't travel. We have built some excellent depth and have an exciting 23 for Saturday night in Perth."

The match will be the Hurricanes 100th against Australian sides.

Hurricanes team to face the Western Force:

1. Pouri Rakete-Stones

2. Dane Coles

3. Owen Franks

4. James Blackwell

5. Justin Sangster

6. Caleb Delany

7. Du'Plessis Kirifi

8. Brayden Iose

9. TJ Perenara ©

10. Aidan Morgan

11. Salesi Rayasi

12. Billy Proctor

13. Bailyn Sullivan

14. Wes Goosen

15. Josh Moorby

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Xavier Numia

18. Tevita Mafileo

19. Blake Gibson

20. Ardie Savea

21. Jamie Booth

22. Jackson Garden-Bachop

23. Teihorangi Walden