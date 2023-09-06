Concerns over Samu Kerevi as Wallabies prepare for World Cup opener

Ahead of the Wallabies' biggest session of the week, in the lead-up to their first game against Georgia on Sunday morning (AEST), Kerevi was not involved in the warm-up.

The Fiji-born star was the only player from the 33-man Wallabies squad who was not on the field in the 15-minute window for reporters to take photos and video.

He was later seen in a dugout without his boots on as his teammates got the session underway.﻿

Kerevi has been dealing with a hand injury since Australia's 23-20 Bledisloe Cup loss in Dunedin and did not face France in a warm-up match on August 27, when the Wallabies were thrashed 41-17 in Paris.

The team has given little away regarding Kerevi's availability for the Wallabies' tournament-opening clash with Georgia, but the 29-year-old's limited involvement points to him not being selected.