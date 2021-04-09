Covid cancels Oceania Rugby U20 Trophy

The Samoa and Tonga Under 20 teams were scheduled to contest the title on 22 May but, following consultation with Lakapi Samoa and Tonga Rugby Union, Oceania Rugby said the game will not go ahead.

Competitions Manger, Wayne Schuster, said the ongoing travel restrictions, advice from health authorities and the continued challenge in hosting tournaments in the Covid-19 landscape were the main factors in their decision.

"Unfortunately rescheduling or postponing this year's event would also not be realistic under the current circumstances."

Samoa will retain the Oceania Rugby U20 Trophy title following their 36-3 victory against Tonga in 2020.

Oceania Rugby continues to adjust the tournament schedule and looks forward to regional competitions returning when it is logistically possible, Schuster said.

"We will be ready to roll out our 2021 competitions when border restrictions are lifted, and competitions can be held with player, team management and tournament staff welfare our top consideration."