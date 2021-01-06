Crusaders and Canterbury assistant coach Jones not coming back

Jones, a former Welsh international who joined Canterbury and the Crusaders teams in 2020 and filled a specialist role assisting with team defence and position-specific player development, returned home to Wales with his wife and two children following the conclusion of Canterbury's Mitre 10 Cup campaign.

He made the difficult decision not to return to New Zealand amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, and has since been offered a coaching role closer to home, alongside former teammate Jonathan Thomas at Worcester.

The Crusaders are currently working through options to cover Mark Jones' portfolio, including a potential replacement, but no decision has been made as yet.