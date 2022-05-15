Crusaders beat Brumbies

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett said the 37-26 win brought a period of erratic form to a close.

"I think the last three of four weeks we've been backed into a corner."

"We've probably dug a little bit deeper with our preparation and I guess what it means to play for the Crusaders."

Leading 23-4 at half-time, the Crusaders were pushed in the second half by the Brumbies who piled on the points.

But Scott Robertson's men held on for the 37-26 win.

The Crusaders sit third on the Super Rugby Pacific standings, with two regular season games to play before the finals.

In Dunedin, the Highlanders outclassed the Western Force 61-10, with coach Tony Brown pleased with the performance of experimental first-five Sam Gilberd.

The Highlanders scored nine tries with Gilberd securing eight conversions in the 61-10 win.

In other games in round 13, Fijian Drua play Moana Pasifika in Sydney this afternoon, while the Blues host the Queensland Reds at Eden Park tonight.

Photo: Photosport Caption: Richie Mo'unga