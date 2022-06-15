Crusaders' bonus as judiciary clears Pablo Matera for Super Rugby final

The Argentinian international’s case went in front of the Sanzaar judicial committee on Tuesday night after his two offences in the win against the Chiefs in Christchurch last Friday night, and he came away with a major victory.

The judiciary ruled he would face no further sanction for his accumulated sin-binnings after it was determined that there was “no pattern of concern”.

Matera, who is on a one-year contract, feared his season might be over after he was twice sent from the field by referee Nic Berry in a huge defensive effort by the Crusaders that saw them hold on for victory.

His first offence came after the desperate Crusaders conceded too many penalties and Matera was the unlucky player singled out to go to the bin. He was only back on the field for a short while before copping another a yellow card and automatic expulsion from the match for making a dangerous tackle on Chiefs pivot Bryn Gatland.

Earlier in the season he had received yellow cards in round 11 and round 15 matches and there were fears the cumulative offending could catch up on him for the season showpiece at Eden Park in Auckland where the Crusaders will try to stop the record run of the Blues.

But the judiciary, chaired by Nigel Hampton,saw otherwise.

The Crusaders will name their side to face the Blues on Thursday, with Matera free to hold on to the No 6 jersey.