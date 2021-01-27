Crusaders hooker Andrew Makalio out for Super Rugby season with neck injury

Makalio injured his neck following a collision while playing for Tasman towards the end of the 2020 Mitre 10 Cup.

Subsequent investigations and specialist opinions have determined that surgery is required to manage this.

The surgical date has yet to be set, but the Crusaders have confirmed that Makalio will be out for the Super Rugby Aotearoa and Super Rugby Trans-Tasman competitions. His return to play process will become clearer following surgery.

“We really feel for Drewza, and we wish him all the best with surgery and his recovery,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said.

“While he won't take part in any games this season, Drew is a really important member of our squad and his contribution off the field will be significant.

“We look forward to connecting with him on his return to Christchurch following surgery."

Bay of Plenty hooker Nathan Vella has joined the Crusaders squad as injury replacement for the full 2021 Super Rugby season.